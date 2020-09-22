Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

You are here

Skincare

Why The Fenty Skin Start’r Set Is On Our Wishlists…

Fenty Skin is the clean, uncomplicated, effective skincare for everyone, helmed by brand CEO Robyn Rihanna Fenty. Each multitasking product is specifically designed to deliver a streamlined, approachable, value-packed regimen and work seamlessly with makeup on all skin tones – which is why we want it all and ASAP!

If you’re new to Fenty Skin, Rihanna’s 3-step starter routine for your best skin is now available in a must-have mini size set – for a limited time of course and likely expected to sell out! Starting September 23rd at 12AM EST, the Fenty Skin Start’r Set will be available exclusively on FentySkin.com. It’s the perfect fit for any vanity, shower shelf, or beauty bag and these three mini products are designed to work better together to give everyone better, brighter, glowing skin. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Une publication partagée par FENTY SKIN (@fentyskin) le

“I made this set so that people could get into the routine all at once. I really see the difference in my skin when I consistently use all three products together,” said brand founder, Rihanna. “But skincare is a personal commitment, so I wanted to do a mini version as an easy way for people to try it,” she continued.

The Start’r Set is a clinically proven 3-step system that brightens, refines pores, targets dark spots, and hydrates and protects skin; and this set of minis is the perfect way to introduce yourself to the ultimate daily skincare routine. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Une publication partagée par FENTY SKIN (@fentyskin) le

The products have been tested on all skin tones and types, and each one is a 2-in-1, multitasking skincare solution that is easy to use and packed with benefits. Inspired by Rihanna’s global lifestyle, she brings together ingredients from around the world and pairs them with skincare powerhouses – hyaluronic acid and niacinamide – for clinically proven, clean formulas that are also oil-free, vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Une publication partagée par FENTY SKIN (@fentyskin) le

Not only is RiRi conscious about what goes into her skin care, the packaging is also earth-conscious and the entire Start’r Set box is 100% recyclable.

The Fenty Skin Start’r Set ($40) will be available on FentySkin.com for a limited time start-ing September 23, 2020 

By Amrita Singh
Fenty SkinFentyFenty Beauty by RihannaFenty by RihannaRihanna

Share Article

Write a comment

More from Skincare

Popular

Home & Interior
This Instagram Account Features The Homes Of Confined People Around The World
Travel & Food
20 Places To Visit In Saudi Arabia In 2020
Leading Ladies
Meet Amal Al Moallimi: The New Saudi Ambassador to Norway
Fashion News
Kate Moss Looks Like A Vision In AlUla
Features
Saudi Arabia Is Breaking The Stigma Around Mental Health
Features
Dr. Ghadah Alharthi: Creativity Is Key To Covid-19 Response
Leading Ladies
Dr. Nawf AlGublan, A Dedicated Saudi Frontliner Saving Lives In The U.S
Leading Ladies
One-On-One With ‘The Perfect Candidate’ Director Haifaa Al Mansour
Leading Ladies
The Female Arab Artists Supporting The BLM Movement
Features
KSA Works Towards Closing The Gender Pay Gap
Features
UN Adopts Proposed Resolution By Saudi Arabia To Fight The Pandemic
Travel & Food
Saudi Arabia Sets Up The Voyagers Association To Boost Tourism
Features
Saudi Arabia Will Restore The Magnificence Of 15 Old Palaces
Features
Over 400 Students Participate In Artificial Intelligence Challenge In NEOM
Features
The UAE Reinforces Social Distancing Rules
Leading Ladies
This Saudi Woman Is Running For Presidency Of A Male Sports Club
Leading Ladies
Sheikha Bodour Leads Efforts To Restore 3 Beirut Libraries
Features
Dubai & Abu Dhabi Reduce Cost Of PCR Test
Celebrity
We’re So Excited About Jennifer Lopez’s New Film
Perfumes
6 Best Autumn 2020 Fragrances To Start Spritzing On Now

Look of the Day

Tracee Ellis Ross at the Emmys wearing Tiffany & Co
Olivia Culpo rocks a powerful white tee in Santa Monica
Irina Shayk on mom duty in NYC
Emily Ratajkowski walking her dog in NYC

Instagram

Connect